NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Friday, after India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggested a pick up in growth in the October-March period.



The rupee rose to a 3-day high of 70.62 versus the greenback from Thursday's closing value of 70.83. Next key resistance for the rupee is seen around the 68.00 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX