

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at a slightly slower pace in August, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Retail sales increased 3.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.3 percent rise in July.



Seasonally adjusted sales also grew 3.2 percent after climbing 4.8 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.2 percent in August, the same pace of increase as seen in June and July.



Food sales were up 0.3 percent on month and non-food product sales gained 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX