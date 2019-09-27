

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, the European Commission is scheduled to issue euro area economic sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to drop marginally to 103.0 in September from 103.1 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 117.86 against the yen, 1.0925 against the greenback, 0.8889 against the pound and 1.0848 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX