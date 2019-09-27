

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google is celebrating its 21st birthday today, September 27th, with a special doodle.



Every year Google comes up with different doodles to mark its birthday. Today's one features an ancient computer with Google home screen and the timestamp '98 9 27 written on the right-hand side of the image.



The most popular search engine in the world, founded by Stanford students Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998, has not always been celebrating its birthday on September 27th. When google first celebrated its birthday in 2002, it was on September 27th. In the coming years, it was changed to different dates before getting fixed to the current date in 2006.



The name of the search engine google comes from the word googol, which is the mathematical term used for the number 1 followed by 100 zeroes. The founders chose this name to show their intention to build very large scale search engines.



The addition of the word Google as a verb to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2006 shows the search engine's acceptability among people across the globe.



As you read this, Google is getting more than 63,000 searches per second, in more than 100 languages all over the world.



