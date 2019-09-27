

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food delivery company DoorDash announced that around 4.9 million of its consumers, Dashers, and merchants were hit by a data security breach on May 4, 2019. The affected users joined DoorDash platform on or before April 5, 2018.



In a blog post, the company said it detected an unusual activity involving a third-party service provider earlier this month. Following an investigation, it was determined that an unauthorized third party accessed some of its user data.



The company said it took steps to block further access for hackers, and is reaching out directly to affected users.



According to the company, the users' profile information including names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers, as well as hashed, salted passwords could have been accessed.



For some consumers, the last four digits of consumer payment cards may have been accessed, but not full credit card information such as full payment card numbers or a CVV.



Certain Dashers and merchants' last four digits of bank account number are at risk, but full bank account information was not accessed. Also, the driver's license numbers of around 100,000 Dashers were accessed.



Though user passwords are not expected to be compromised, the company urged all those who were affected, to reset their passwords to one that is unique to DoorDash.



In every organization, consumers' details are being compromised with increasing data breach incidents. In July, Capital One Financial Corp. disclosed that the personal details of about 106 million credit-card customers and applicants across the US and Canada were hacked.



British Airways recently was slapped a fine of 183.39 million pounds or $229.7 million by the UK Information Commissioner's Office over massive passenger's data leak in a computer hacking last year.



Fortune 500 company Quest Diagnostics Inc. had revealed in June a breach of personal information that might affect about 11.9 million customers.



According to a study by IBM Security, data breach costs are increasing in organizations, hurting them financially for many years, and that for small businesses, such breaches cost up to 5 percent of their annual revenue.



