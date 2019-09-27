

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced Friday that Thomas Gibbons, a 30-year veteran of the company, has been appointed by the Board of Directors as interim Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective immediately.



Gibbsons succeeds Charles Scharf, who informed the Board of his decision to step down from his CEO and Board roles.



Gibbons served for nine years as BNY Mellon's Chief Financial Officer from 2008 through 2017 and most recently as Vice Chairman and CEO of Clearing, Markets and Client Management.



Previously, he was Chief Risk Officer for nearly a decade, overseeing credit, operational and market risk management of the company and The Bank of New York.



Gibbons also served as CFO of The Bank of New York for almost a year prior to the merger. He first joined The Bank of New York in 1986 and held top management positions in the capital markets business. Prior to joining The Bank of New York, he was assistant treasurer at Handy and Harman.



Joseph Echevarria, a member of BNY Mellon's Board of Directors since February 2015 and Lead Independent Director, has also been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX