Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVKA ISIN: US0640581007 Ticker-Symbol: BN9 
Tradegate
26.09.19
20:06 Uhr
42,695 Euro
-0,160
-0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,940
42,105
13:58
41,915
42,130
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION42,695-0,37 %