

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales grew in August after falling in the preceding month, survey data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The retail sales volume rose 5.7 percent month-on-month in August, after a 4.4 percent rise in July. In June, sales rose 0.7 percent.



Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales increased 1.1 percent monthly in August.



The sectors with the largest monthly sales were motor trades and bars.



On an annual basis, retail sales volume rose 2.1 percent in August, after a 4.5 percent decline in the previous month.



On a value basis, retail sales rose 2.1 percent annually in August and increased by 5.7 percent a month ago.



