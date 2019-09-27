

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary jobless rate remained stable during the three months ended in August, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate was 3.4 percent during June to August, the same rate as seen in the three months ended in July. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The number of unemployed persons totaled 157,000 in August versus 158,000 in the three months to July.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to those aged between 15 to 24, was 10.3 percent in August.



The employment rate was 60.9 during June to August, unchanged from the previous three months.



