

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth slowed for the second straight month in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a working day adjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.1 percent rise in July. In June, sales grew 6.1 percent.



Sales of non-food goods grew 8.0 percent annually in August, while sales of groceries, alcoholic beverages and tobacco declined 10.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.4 percent in August.



For the January to August period, retail sales rose a working day adjusted 6.1 percent from the same period last year.



