

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced positive top-line results from a second Phase 3 pivotal study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its investigational oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, abrocitinib, in patients aged 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis or AD. This is the second monotherapy trial in the JAK1 Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy and Safety (JADE) global development program.



JADE MONO-2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two doses (100mg and 200mg once daily) of abrocitinib monotherapy over 12 weeks.



Consistent with JADE MONO-1, results showed that by week 12 the percentage of patients achieving each co-primary efficacy endpoint and each key secondary endpoint with either dose of abrocitinib was statistically significantly higher than placebo.



Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease characterized by inflammation of the skin and skin barrier defects. Lesions of AD are characterized by erythema (redness), itching, induration (hardening)/papulation (formulation of papules), and oozing/crusting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX