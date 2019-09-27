

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMETEK Inc. (AME) said that it agreed to acquire Gatan, a manufacturer of instrumentation and software used to enhance and extend the operation and performance of electron microscopes, from Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) in an all-cash transaction valued at $925 million.



Gatan has annual sales of about $180 million and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Upon closing, Gatan will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) - a leader in advanced analytical, monitoring, testing, calibrating and display instrumentation.



