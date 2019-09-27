

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that its Tecentriq in combination with Avastin showed encouraging results in Phase Ib study of people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.



'We are encouraged by these latest results, which show promising progression-free survival and confirmed objective response rates in people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, a disease for which the unmet medical need is particularly great,' said Sandra Horning, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.



The study showed a confirmed objective response rate of 36% for people treated with the Tecentriq and Avastin combination in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma who have not received prior systemic therapy.



The combination of Tecentriq and Avastin was shown to reduce the risk of disease worsening or death by 45% compared with Tecentriq monotherapy.



Hepatocellular carcinoma develops predominantly in people with cirrhosis due to chronic hepatitis (B or C) or alcohol consumption, and typically presents at an advanced stage.



