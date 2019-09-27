

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tesla rolled out a new software update that will bring several new features to its customers' cars, including a self-driving feature, entertainment services like Netflix and Hulu, new navigation features and in-car karaoke.



The Version 10.0 software upgrade is Tesla's biggest software update ever and will roll out to the Model S, Model X and Model 3 cars, the luxury electric car maker said in a blog post.



The Smart Summon self-driving feature will allow Tesla customers to enable their car to navigate a parking lot and come to them or their destination of choice, without a driver and as long as their car is within the customers' line of sight.



However, only customers who have purchased 'Full Self-Driving Capability' or 'Enhanced Autopilot' will gain access to the Smart Summon feature.



The Version 10 upgrade will allow the cars' iPad-like displays to connect to the driver's Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu or Hulu + Live TV account to watch favorite shows, movies and content, but only while the car is parked.



For Tesla's China-based customers, the company will launch with iQiyi and Tencent Video access. In addition, all customers will have access to Tesla tutorial videos in the center console to learn more about their vehicle.



Tesla is also expanding its music and audio platform to enable Spotify Premium account access in all supported markets. This will be in addition to Slacker Radio and TuneIn, which are also available in Tesla vehicles.



In China, the company will launch the Ximalaya service for podcasts and audiobooks.



The new 'Caraoke' Karaoke feature comes with a huge library of music and song lyrics, with support for multiple languages.



New navigation features like 'I'm Feeling Lucky' and 'I'm Feeling Hungry' will take customers to a local restaurant or point of interest such as city landmarks or national parks, within the car's range.



The company also said that Cuphead, Studio MDHR's popular run-and-gun action game, is now available in the Tesla Arcade.



Tesla is enabling browser access on all Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Standard Range vehicles to take advantage of the advanced media features in the new software update.



The update will also enable streaming media access to Spotify, TuneIn, and Slacker while connected to WiFi for these cars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX