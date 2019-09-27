

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Friday, extending the recovery from yesterday's early weakness. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 51 points.



Renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade talks may generate some early buying interest after a report from CNBC said negotiations are set to resume October 10th in Washington.



A person close to the talks said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing at the meetings.



The U.S. and China held deputy-level trade talks last week, although Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called off a trip by Chinese officials to U.S. farms.



Traders may also react positively to a report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly showing a modest increase in U.S. durable goods orders in the month of August.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.2 percent in August after jumping by 2.0 percent in July. The continued increase surprised economists, who had expected orders to pull back by 1.0 percent.



Excluding a drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.5 percent in August after falling by 0.5 percent in July. Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to rise by 0.2 percent.



A separate Commerce Department report showed U.S. personal income rose in line with economist estimates in the month of August, although personal spending inched up by less than expected.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in August after ticking up by 0.1 percent in July. The increase in income matched economist estimates.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending crept up by 0.1 percent in August after climbing by 0.5 percent in July. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of September.



The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 92.0, which was up from 89.8 in August.



Stocks regained ground after coming under pressure in morning trading on Thursday but still ended the day moderately lower. With the pullback on the day, the major averages partly offset the notable gains posted on Wednesday.



While the major averages climbed well off their worst levels, they still closed in negative territory. The Dow fell 79.59 points or 0.3 percent to 26,891.12, the Nasdaq slid 46.72 points or 0.6 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.25 points or 0.2 percent to 2,977.62.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.8 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $1.48 to $54.93 a barrel after edging down $0.08 to $56.41 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $2.90 to $1,515.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $12.70 to $1,502.50 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.04 yen versus the 107.83 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0946 compared to yesterday's $1.0921.



