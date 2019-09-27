Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F5DE ISIN: US0567521085 Ticker-Symbol: B1C 
Tradegate
27.09.19
15:45 Uhr
95,73 Euro
-0,51
-0,53 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,94
96,26
15:55
95,88
96,31
15:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAIDU
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAIDU INC ADR95,73-0,53 %
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD ADR27,200-0,73 %