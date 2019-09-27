

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ASKO North America recalled about 30,900 units of ASKO dishwashers for concerns of fire hazard. These include about 4,300 units sold in Canada. The dishwasher power cord can overheat to pose a fire hazard, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The company received 53 reports of the power cord overheating. However, no property damage or injuries have been reported to date.



The recall involves stainless steel ASKO dishwashers with customizable doors and handles, and each is about 24 inches wide, 22 inches deep and between 32 and 35 inches tall. ASKO is printed in the front and in the center on the top dish rack.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, turn off power to the dishwasher at the circuit board and contact ASKO to schedule a free, in-home repair.



The recalled dishwashers, manufactured in Slovenia by Gorenje Group and imported by Madison, Wisconsin-based ASKO Distribution North America LLC, were sold exclusively at ASKO North America authorized dealers across the U.S. from October 2016 through July 2019 for between $1,000 and $2,200.



In October 2017, BSH Home Appliances had recalled about 469,000 units of Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers, including about 61,000 sold in Canada, due to similar issue of power cord overheating and posing fire hazard. About 149,000 additional units were previously recalled in October 2015.



