

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) announced Friday that its Board of Directors has approved a 10 percent increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend to $3.60 per share from $3.28 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $0.90 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 6, 2019, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.



The company said it is increasing the dividend rate by double digits for the 10th time since 2010.



