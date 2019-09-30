

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK.L, GSK) said that the late-stage PRIMA trial of Zejula or niraparib showed a PARP inhibitor significantly improves progression-free survival, regardless of biomarker status, when given as monotherapy in women with first-line platinum responsive advanced ovarian cancer.



The PRIMA study demonstrates that niraparib treatment resulted in a 38% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in the overall study population when compared to placebo.



The company noted that women in both the HR-deficient ('HRD positive') and HR-proficient ('HRD negative') subgroups experienced a clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefit.



Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK said, 'Ovarian cancer is the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women worldwide and women with this devastating disease have a five-year survival rate of less than 50%. PRIMA is a landmark study as we believe these data have the potential to fundamentally change how women with ovarian cancer are treated.'



In a separate press release, GlaxoSmithKline said GSK3359609, an inducible T cell co-stimulatory (ICOS) agonist antibody designed to selectively enhance T cell function, showed promising anti-tumour activity in combination with pembrolizumab in PD-1/L1 naive patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).



Findings from the INDUCE-1 study also suggested GSK3359609 has single agent activity in patients with PD-1/L1 experienced HNSCC.



The safety and tolerability profile of GSK3359609 was consistent with the results reported in the dose escalation phase of INDUCE-1, the company said in a statement.



The INDUCE-1 study was conducted pursuant to an agreement between GSK and Merck & Co, Inc. GSK is continuing its relationship with MSD to support the INDUCE-3 phase II/III combination trial to be initiated by the end of 2019.



