

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in August, figures from Destatis revealed Monday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in August, the same rate as seen in July.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent a month ago.



According to the labor force survey, the number of unemployed decreased 7,400 from the previous month to 1.33 million.



The Federal Labor Agency is slated to issue September unemployment data. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5 percent.



