

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FERREXPO plc (FXPO.L) said Kostyantin Zhevago, the Group's CEO and majority shareholder, has informed the Board that he has not received a notice of suspicion regarding an investigation in Ukraine relating to one of the businesses Zhevago previously owned. The Group issued the statement in response to allegations made on social media.



Zhevago denied any allegations of wrongdoing. He also stated that the public dissemination of untrue information in the media violates his rights and legitimate interests as a citizen of Ukraine.



