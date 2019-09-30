

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as the United States ramped up pressure on China before trade talks begin next week.



Media reports suggested that the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.



However, the White House said that nothing has been decided yet on curbing some U.S. investments in China.



Chinese manufacturing data topped forecasts and a measure of unemployment rate in the euro zone dropped in August to its lowest level in more than a decade, helping support underlying sentiment to some extent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 6 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,647 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Airbus edged down slightly ahead of the WTO ruling on its subsidies.



Building materials company Saint-Gobain rallied 2.7 percent. The company has reached an agreement to sell its construction glass activity in South Korea, Hankuk Glass Industries, to Korea-based Glenwood Private Equity.



