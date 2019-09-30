

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation eased to the lowest since 2016 on electricity costs, flash estimates from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



The flash consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.3 percent rise in August. This was the lowest rate since August 2016, when prices dropped 0.1 percent.



The headline inflation slowed in September due to fall in electricity prices, the INE said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat versus a 0.2 percent rise a year ago.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent annually in September and increased 0.4 percent from the previous month.



