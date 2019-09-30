

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned against Performance Dog frozen raw pet food for fear of Salmonella contamination.



According to the agency, the raw pet food products manufactured by Bravo Packing, Inc. on or after July 22, 2019 is in issue as they do not have lot codes printed on retail packaging.



The FDA collected two samples of finished products of Performance Dog and a beef variety, during a routine inspection of the company. The sample of Performance Dog tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes or L. mono. Meanwhile, the sample of the beef raw pet food tested positive for Salmonella, but it had not yet been distributed.



The agency said these pet foods, sold and stored frozen, represents a serious threat to human and animal health.



The affected Performance Dog raw pet food in two-pound pouches has lot code 072219. However, the FDA's warnings includes all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and death in humans and animals. L. mono also poses serious threat. Pets do not always display symptoms when infected with Salmonella, but signs can include vomiting, diarrhea, and fever, among others.



Bravo Packing in September 2018 had recalled all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food due to Salmonella. In a 2016 inspection, the FDA collected samples of the company's horse meat chunk animal food that tested positive for the drugs pentobarbital and phenytoin.



The FDA in mid- August had warned pet owners against raw pet food manufactured by Texas Tripe Inc. over concerns of possible Salmonella and L. mono infection. FDA said certain lots tested positive for the bacteria and Texas Tripe recalled 35 lots of 23 products.



In July, Lennox International had expanded a recall of its Natural Pig Ears sold as dog treats as they could be contaminated with salmonella.



