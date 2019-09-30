

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Chicago PMI and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey are the major highlights on Monday. The investors are monitoring the uncertainty on U.S.-China trade talks.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening positive.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 63.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 31.25 points.



On the economic front, Chicago PMI for September is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 50.4, unchanged from the prior month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus for general activity index is 1.0, lower than 2.7 in the prior month. The production index in the previous month was 17.9.



Six month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Chinese shares fell sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index shed 26.98 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,905.19 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 137.46 points, or 0.53 percent, to 26,092.27.



Japanese stocks closed lower. The Nikkei average slid 123.06 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish at 21,755.84. The broader Topix index closed 1.03 percent lower at 1,587.80.



Australian markets finished lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 27.80 points, or 0.41 percent, to 6,688.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended the session down 23.50 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,800.60.



European shares are mostly progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 5.09 points or 0.09 percent. Germany's DAX is up 6.75 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is declining 21.46 points or 0.29 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 11.98 points or 0.12 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.13 percent.



