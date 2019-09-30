

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, the Board of Credit Suisse (CS) is planning to support its Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam with respect to the spy scandal as the external agency investigating the scandal is about to submit its findings. Last week, the Board of Credit Suisse decided to launch an investigation into the events related to the move of Iqbal Khan, former CEO of International Wealth Management, to UBS AG.



Iqbal Khan will join UBS on 1 October 2019 as Co-President Global Wealth Management. Khan was CEO of International Wealth Management and a member of the executive board at Credit Suisse from 2015 to 2019. Khan served as CFO of Private Banking and Wealth Management at Credit Suisse from 2013 to 2015.



