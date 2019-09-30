

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY.PK) said it agreed to acquire 29% of the shares in Funcom, the independent developer and publisher of games such as Conan Exiles, The Secret World.



The acquisition makes Tencent the largest shareholder in Funcom.



Tencent has agreed to acquire all shares belonging to the Norway-based KGJ Capital AS, which is currently the largest shareholder in Funcom.



Funcom announced recently that the company has acquired the exclusive rights to develop and publish PC and console games based on the DUNE IP for the next six years.



