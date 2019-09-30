

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc. said that Lynparza more than doubled the time without radiographic disease progression in patients with BRCA1/2- or ATM-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.



AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 51% in men with homologous recombination repair or HRR gene mutations.



It was the first positive Phase III trial testing a targeted treatment in biomarker-selected prostate cancer patients, the companies said.



The companies presented detailed results from the Phase III PROfound trial in 387 men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have a mutation in their homologous recombination repair (HRRm) genes and whose disease had progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal agent (NHA) treatments.



