Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855181 ISIN: JP3705200008 Ticker-Symbol: JAL 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
15:58 Uhr
27,000 Euro
-0,950
-3,40 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,200
27,400
18:13
27,200
27,400
17:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAL
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD27,000-3,40 %