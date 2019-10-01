

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in the third quarter of 2019, albeit at a slower pace, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan survey revealed on Tuesday with a large manufacturing diffusion index score of +5.



That beat forecasts for +1, although it was down from +7 in the three months prior.



The outlook came in at +2, again exceeding expectations for 0 and also down from +7.



The large non-manufacturing index came in at +21, exceeding expectations for +20 and down from +23. The outlook came in at +1, matching expectations and down from +3.



All industry capex is seen higher by 6.6 percent, shy of expectations for 7.0 percent and down from 7.4 percent in the previous quarter.



