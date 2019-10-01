

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ENGIE EPS, part of the ENGIE group and specializes in microgrids and storage solutions that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source, reported that EBITDA loss were 3.4 million euros for first half 2019 compared to the 2.8 million euros loss in the same period of 2018.



Revenues and Other income for the period were 2.7 million euros, up 81% from last year. Growth was mainly driven by the successful deployment of microgrids in Africa and Asia Pacific such as the Comoros, Somaliland and New Caledonia, reaching as of today a total of 50 customers in 25 countries across the globe, the company said.



