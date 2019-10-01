

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office has denied Apple tariff relief on five Chinese-made components for its new Mac Pro computer, Bloomberg reported.



The office refused to grant reprieve from 25% tariffs on the much-discussed optional wheels for Apple's Mac Pro, a circuit board for managing input and output ports, power adapter, charging cable and a cooling system for the computer's processor, the report said.



The decisions, posted Monday, come about a week after Apple announced it would make new Mac Pro computers in Austin, Texas after originally considering shifting production to China like its other products. The move followed an announcement this month that the U.S. trade office had agreed to Apple's request for tariff waivers on 10 of 15 Chinese parts.



The denial is also happening on the same day Trump took to Twitter to applaud the company's decision to make the computer domestically.



'Great news! @Apple announced that it is building its new Mac Pro in Texas. This means hundreds of American jobs in Austin and for suppliers across the Country. Congratulations to the Apple team and their workers!' Trump tweeted Monday.



Exclusion decisions are based on whether a product is available only from China, is strategically important or related to Chinese industrial programs, and whether duties will 'cause severe economic harm' to the company or US interests.



