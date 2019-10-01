

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc (GRG.L), a bakery food-on-the-go retailer, Tuesday reported that its third-quarter total sales went up 12.4 percent from the prior year. Company-managed shop like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to September 28 grew 7.4 percent, on top of last year's 3.2 percent increase.



In its trading update, Greggs said it continued to trade very strongly, driven predominantly by growth in customer numbers.



Total sales for the nine months grew 13.9 percent and company-managed shop like-for-like sales went up 9.4 percent.



The company said 56 net new shops were opened year-to-date. Its 2,000th shop was opened in August, and the company expects around 90 net openings in 2019.



Looking ahead, Greggs said its expectations for the full year remains unchanged.



The company continues to expect that year-on-year sales growth in the balance of the year will reflect the strengthening comparatives seen in 2018.



