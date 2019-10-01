

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) said that it has appointed John Rogers as Chief Financial Officer.



John is currently Chief Executive Officer of Sainsbury's Argos. He was Chief Financial Officer of J Sainsbury plc from 2010 to 2016.



WPP stated that John will join the company in early 2020, when he will also become a member of the Board. He succeeds Group Finance Director Paul Richardson, who as previously announced is retiring from the company.



Separately, J Sainsbury confirmed that John Rogers, CEO of Sainsbury's Argos, is leaving the business to become Chief Financial Officer of WPP PLC. John will leave the business on 31st October 2019.



Argos's retail and logistics teams will report into Simon Roberts, Retail and Operations Director and Argos's commercial team will report into Paul Mills-Hicks, Commercial Director.



