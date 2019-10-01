Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DF7G ISIN: GB00BYX91H57 Ticker-Symbol: 9JD2 
Frankfurt
01.10.19
08:03 Uhr
8,442 Euro
-0,234
-2,70 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,462
8,552
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JD SPORTS FASHION
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC8,442-2,70 %