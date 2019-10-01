

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector expanded moderately in September, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The NEVI manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index held steady at 51.6 in September. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Central to the subdued improvement in business conditions was easing new order growth, resulting in a slower rate of output expansion, the survey showed.



Inflationary pressures weakened in September. Input prices climbed only marginally, while the rate of output price inflation was markedly below the long-run series' average.



Dutch manufacturers' expectations regarding output over the next 12 months remained positive overall.



