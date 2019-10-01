

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the third consecutive month in August, but at a slower pace, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.3 percent fall in July. In June, production fell 3.2 percent.



The manufacturing output grew 3.9 percent annually in August.



Among the sub-sectors, energy production plunged 47.9 percent annually in August and mining output decreased 28.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in August, reversing a 3.0 percent decline in the previous month.



