

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased unexpectedly in September, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Inflation came in at 0.9 percent in September versus 1 percent in August. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 1 percent.



Price growth remained below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Meanwhile, core inflation rose to a 3-month high of 1 percent from 0.9 percent in August. The rate came in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent and core prices advanced 0.4 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX