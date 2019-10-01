

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target Corp., in its efforts to attract more children, is hosting free 'Paw Patrol'-themed trick-or-treat event in its stores nationwide.



The company's in-store event to celebrate Halloween is on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Target locations, that comes ahead of this year's Halloween on Thursday, October 31.



The retailer invited kids to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat their way through the store. They can also watch an exclusive episode of Paw Patrol. In its event notice, the company said there will also be giveaways.



The retailers are finding more ways to attract young customers as stores are going through tough times mainly due to ever-increasing online competition from industry majors such as Amazon and Walmart.



In late August, Target had teamed with Walt Disney Co. to open 25 Disney stores within select Target stores nationwide on October 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.



Specialty off-price retailer Stein Mart in early September had launched its new Kids department. Toy retailer Toys'R'Us, which closed all of its 700 stores in the U.S. in June 2018, is planning to make a comeback this holiday season.



According to a new study reported by CNBC, holiday season spending this year is expected to increase by 5 percent. Of all holiday shopping, 53 percent are expected to be done digitally. The study noted that for the first time this year, majority of holiday shopping would take place on digital channels rather than in-store.



