

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix has renewed its global hit series 'Stranger Things' for a fourth season.



The media production company announced that they have signed a multi-year film and series overall agreement with series creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers.



'The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,' said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix.



Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the science fiction horror web television series is set in a fictional U.S. town of Hawkins in the 1980s where supernatural events take place.



The series was picked up by Netflix and premiered in the summer of 2016 to critical-acclaim and went on to become a worldwide success.



Produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the series has received more than 50 award nominations, including Emmys, the Grammys, BAFTA and Golden Globes.



The fourth season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery.



A teaser release on Monday indicates that the story will move beyond Hawkins.



The Duffer Brothers said they are thrilled to continue their relationship with Netflix.



'From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can't wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins,' they said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX