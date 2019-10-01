

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation (ROK) has acquired MESTECH Services, a global supplier of Manufacturing Operations Management/Manufacturing Execution solutions. MESTECH Services is headquartered in Pune, India and has locations in Germany and the United States. It is a Recognized System Integrator with Rockwell Automation.



Matthew Fordenwalt, Vice President and General Manager, Systems & Solutions Business, for Rockwell Automation, said: 'India is one of Rockwell's fastest growing markets and MESTECH's footprint and expertise will enable us to implement solutions faster, helping our customers increase their connectivity, efficiency, and productivity.'



The acquisition is not projected to have a material impact on the company's 2020 financial results.



