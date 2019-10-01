

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) on Tuesday reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019. The company also said it is conducting a comprehensive review of the company's operational, capital allocation and portfolio initiatives to enhance shareholder value and position the company for both near- and long-term success.



Emerson's Board will lead the evaluation, which will be supported by a leading consulting firm and independent legal and financial advisors.



Emerson has undertaken three major repositioning efforts since 2000. Most recently, in 2015, Emerson announced and successfully executed a strategic repositioning of the Company, divesting almost a third of 2014 sales and narrowing its focus from five platforms to two.



The Company also said it is committed to continuing to increase its dividend, which it has done for 62 consecutive years.



Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its full year 2019 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.64 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



