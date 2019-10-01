

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New developments in U.S.- China trade war and U.K's blueprint for Brexit deal with the European Union are keenly watched by the investors.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



PMI Manufacturing Index, ISM Manufacturing Index for September and Construction Spending are the major announcements on Tuesday. There are a couple of Fed speeches also.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 53.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 21.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished positive on Monday. The Dow rose 96.58 points or 0.4 percent to 26,916.83, the Nasdaq advanced 59.71 points or 0.8 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.95 points or 0.5 percent to 2,976.74.



On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 5.2 percent.



PMI Manufacturing Index for September will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 51.0, higher than 50.3 in the prior month.



Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for for 50.0, slightly up from 49.1 marked in August.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it grew 0.1 percent in the previous month.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard to make welcoming remarks at the 2019 Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference, in St. Louis, Missouri at 9.15 am ET.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman will give the opening keynote at the 2019 Community Banking Research Conference in St. Louis, Missouri at 9.30 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will give introductory remarks at the Conference on Nontraditional Data, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing in Macroeconomics, in Washington, D.C. at 8.50 am ET.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



Japanese shares rose. The Nikkei average rose 129.40 points, or 0.59 percent, to 21,885.24 while the broader Topix index closed 0.96 percent higher at 1,603. Japan's manufacturing sector contracted the most in seven months in September.



Australian markets rose sharply as the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its interest rates further as widely expected. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 54.50 points, or 0.81 percent, to 6,742.80 while the broader All Ordinaires index ended the session up 52.40 points, or 0.77 percent, at 6,853.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 10.67 points or 0.19 percent, the German DAX is down 18.42 points or 0.15 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 15.53 points or 0.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 21.96 points or 0.22 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.18 percent.



