

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) said that it has appointed Alfred Sandrock as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Medical Officer, and Alphonse Galdes as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Operations and Technology, Effective immediately.



Michael Ehlers has decided to step down as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and will leave Biogen effective October 11, 2019, to pursue a new career opportunity.



Sandrock has served on Biogen's Executive Committee since 2015. He was named Chief Medical Officer in 2012 and since joining the company in 1998, has held several senior executive positions, including Senior Vice President of Development Sciences, Senior Vice President of Neurology Research and Development and Vice President of Clinical Development, Neurology.



Galdes is Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Operations and Technology of Biogen and has served on the Executive Committee since September 2019. Since joining Biogen in 1995, Galdes has held several senior executive positions, including most recently as Senior Vice President, Asset Development and Portfolio Management from November 2015 to September 2019 and Senior Vice President, Technical Development from October 2010 to November 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX