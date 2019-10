NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) said that it agreed to buy the Center for Board Excellence or CBE, a privately-held provider of corporate governance and compliance solutions for boards of directors, CEOs, corporate secretaries, and general counsels.



Nasdaq plans to combine CBE with its Nasdaq Governance Solutions business, which operates board portal and collaboration technology solutions.



