

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that it will transfer most of its operations in India to a new joint venture controlled and managed by local rival Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. The companies value the joint venture at about $275 million.



Mahindra will own 51 percent of the joint venture and Ford 49 percent.



The joint venture is expected to be operational by mid-2020, and will be operationally managed by Mahindra, and its governance will be equally composed of representatives of Mahindra and Ford.



The joint venture will develop, market and distribute Ford brand vehicles in India and Ford brand and Mahindra brand vehicles in high-growth emerging markets around the world.



Ford will transfer its personnel and assembly plants in Chennai and Sanand. But, ford will retain the Ford engine plant operations in Sanand as well as the Global Business Services unit, Ford Credit and Ford Smart Mobility.



The joint venture will be responsible for growing the Ford brand in India and exporting its products to Ford entities globally. Ford will continue to own the Ford brand, and its branded vehicles will be distributed through the current Ford India dealer network. Mahindra will continue to own the Mahindra brand and operate its own independent dealer network in India.



The joint venture expects to introduce three new utility vehicles under the Ford brand, beginning with a new midsize sports utility vehicle that will have a common Mahindra product platform and powertrain, Ford said.



Ford noted that the joint venture will focus electric vehicles. The two companies will collaborate to develop vehicles to support the growth of sustainable mobility across emerging markets.



Ford first began operations in India in 1995. It manufactures and exports vehicles and engines from its facilities in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Sanand, Gujarat. India is the third-largest Ford employee base globally, with more than 14,000 people working across the Ford India and Global Business Services operations in Delhi, Chennai and Coimbatore.



