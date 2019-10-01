

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $18.94 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $32.79 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 147.5% to $6.41 billion from $2.59 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $6.41 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.



