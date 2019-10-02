

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said Tuesday that it has reached settlement agreement with two Ohio counties, ahead of an opioid trial scheduled to begin on October 21.



As part of the settlement, the company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties of Cuyahoga and Summit.



The settlement resolves all of the counties' claims with no admission of liability and removes the company from the federal trial, the company said in a statement.



The company has also agreed to reimburse $5 million of the counties' legal and other expenses incurred in preparation for the trial.



In addition, the company will direct $5.4 million of its charitable contributions to non-profit organizations in connection with opioid-related programs in the two counties.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX