

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Indian IT consulting company Infosys Ltd. (INFY) announced late Tuesday it has partnered with German software giant SAP SE (SAP) for a new strategic program, Innov8, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation journeys using SAP digital solutions.



Under the program, both companies are in talks to create a joint go-to-market engagement model between project Embrace from SAP and Infosys' Innov8 program.



The joint engagement model would help companies accelerate their digital transformation based on SAP S/4HANA to build intelligent enterprises.



