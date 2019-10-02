

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence fell to the lowest level in more than eight years in September, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to a seasonally adjusted 35.6 in September from 37.1 in August.



The latest confidence index was the lowest since June 2011, when the reading was 35.2.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods declined to 28.1 in September and the index for income growth decreased to 38.7.



The indicators measuring overall livelihood and employment dropped to 33.9 and 41.5, respectively, in September.



The latest survey was conducted on September 15 covering 8,400 households.



