

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen Plc (SLA.L) announced Wednesday a change to its Board of Directors. Vice Chairman Martin Gilbert will not seek re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 12, 2020. He will retire from the Company on September 30, 2020 with the Board's agreement.



Till then, he will continue to focus on strengthening the company's relationships with clients, winning new business and realising the potential from global network and capabilities.



The company noted that Gilbert will transition his client and key regulatory relationships to executive colleagues and certain key public policy, industry body relationships to the Chairman. As part of this transition, those senior executives currently reporting directly to Gilbert will move their reporting lines under a revised structure.



Gilbert served as chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, which he co-founded in 1983. Standard Life Aberdeen was formed after merger in August 2017.



